Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

