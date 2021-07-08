Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ingredion by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.27 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

