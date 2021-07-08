Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

