Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FSP opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
