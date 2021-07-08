Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.