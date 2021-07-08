Frontier Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.75 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and $20.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

