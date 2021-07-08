Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

FRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.