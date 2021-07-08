FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.81. 5,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

