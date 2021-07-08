FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $26.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88. FTS International has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

