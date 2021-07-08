Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Up 2.3%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.05 and last traded at $89.17. Approximately 877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 822,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

