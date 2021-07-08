Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $178,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after buying an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.87. 64,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,186. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

