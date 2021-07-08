Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $698,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

