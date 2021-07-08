Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $4.79 on Thursday, reaching $345.70. The company had a trading volume of 500,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.97. The stock has a market cap of $980.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

