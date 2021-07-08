Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 25,878 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

