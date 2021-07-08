Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 14,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

