Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96. Futu has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.