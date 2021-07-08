FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $20,226.95 and $2.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00224051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00686515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.