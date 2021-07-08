FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

