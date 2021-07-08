FY2021 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.92. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

