FY2022 EPS Estimates for British Land Company Plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of British Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

