FY2022 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBK. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

