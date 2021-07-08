G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 84,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,982.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

