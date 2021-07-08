GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of CFVIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

