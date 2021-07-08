Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 177,314 Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,284,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Talend at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

