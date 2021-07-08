Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

