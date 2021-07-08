Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBD opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

