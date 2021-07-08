Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.69% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 180,321 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 80,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 177,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $907.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

