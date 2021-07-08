Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 260,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

