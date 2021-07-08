Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovoCure alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.71. The stock had a trading volume of 736,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,369. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.22.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 72.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.