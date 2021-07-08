Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

GAU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 360,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,813. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

