Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 751,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.14% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $20,800,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $4,160,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.