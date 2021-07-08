Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NWSA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -281.64 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

