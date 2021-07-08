Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,866 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.