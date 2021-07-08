Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,300 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.