Gameswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $42,738.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

