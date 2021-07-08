GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Up to $15.15

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $17.15. GAN shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 19,250 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $722.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.04.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GAN by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

