Garrett Motion Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.24. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

