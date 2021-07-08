Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.67.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $432.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $440.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

