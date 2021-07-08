GeoDB Hits Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $58,685.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,054,673 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

