Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,895 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

