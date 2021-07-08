Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 246,123 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.79 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

