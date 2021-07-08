Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Oxford Industries worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,894.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.