Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of TriMas worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $29.05 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

