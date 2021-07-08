Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 226,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.