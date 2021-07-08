Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $37.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $150.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 95,244 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 226,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

