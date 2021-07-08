Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) price target on the stock.
Shares of GFIN stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Gfinity has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of £40.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.
Gfinity Company Profile
