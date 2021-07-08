Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

Shares of GFIN stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Gfinity has a one year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of £40.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.21.

Get Gfinity alerts:

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.