GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.