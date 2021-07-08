GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,590 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,378.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.