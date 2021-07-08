Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading 4.5% Higher

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.02. 16,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,524,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

