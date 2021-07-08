Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of -16,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

