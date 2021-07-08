Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,547,171 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $76,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

