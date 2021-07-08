Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Carrier Global worth $81,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after buying an additional 1,982,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.